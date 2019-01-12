Saint Louis beats La Salle 71-64

Jordan Goodwin had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals to help Saint Louis beat La Salle 71-64 on Saturday night.
Hasahn French added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Javon Bess scored 11 for the Billikens (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10), who won their fourth in a row.
Bess hit 3-pointer from deep to make it 69-64 with 1:16 left for Saint Louis and capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left.
The Explorers (3-12, 1-2) trailed 37-27 at the break and never led in the second half, but a 7-0 run cut the deficit to 50-49 and five straight points tied it at 58.
Isiah Deas and Jack Clark had 14 points each and Pookie Powell scored 12 for La Salle.
Saint Louis outscored La Salle in the paint 38-24.
