Marlins, Realmuto avoid arbitration with $5.9 million deal

The Miami Marlins avoided arbitration with J.T. Realmuto by agreeing to a $5.9 million deal with the All-Star catcher, who has been mentioned in numerous trade scenarios this offseason.
Realmuto hit .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs last season, when he made $2.9 million.
The deal reached Friday includes bonuses of $50,000 each for All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.
The 27-year-old made his first All-Star team and won his first Silver Slugger Award in 2018.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Miami also reached one-year deals with pitchers Dan Straily ($5 million), Jose Urena ($3.2 million) and Adam Conley ($1,125,000) and infielder Miguel Rojas ($3,155,000.)
Comments