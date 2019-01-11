Marshall University to have 7 home football games in 2019

Marshall University will have seven home football games next fall and play six games against opponents who went to bowls in 2018.
Marshall released its 2019 schedule on Thursday. The Thundering Herd open the season at home Aug. 31 against VMI, then travel to play Boise State on Sept. 7. Marshall's other nonconference games are at home against Ohio on Sept. 14 and against Cincinnati on Sept. 28.
Marshall opens Conference USA play Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee and has its league home opener Oct. 12 against Old Dominion.
Other home games are against Western Kentucky on Oct. 26, against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 16 and against Florida International on Nov. 30. Other road contests include Oct. 19 at Florida Atlantic, Nov. 2 at Rice and Nov. 23 at Charlotte.
