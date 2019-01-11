No. 2 Michigan beats Illinois 79-69 to improve to 16-0

Zavier Simpson scored 16 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 15 and No. 2 Michigan beat Illinois 79-69 on Thursday night to improve to 16-0.
Michigan (4-0 Big Ten) and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams in the country. The Wolverines jumped to a 7-0 lead and easily held off the overmatched Illinois (4-12, 0-5).
Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines, and Jon Teske had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois. Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 15, and Trent Frazier had 13.
NO. 5 GONZAGA 67, PACIFIC 36
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Josh Perkins had 14 points and six assists, and No. 5 Gonzaga beat Pacific 67-36, the sixth straight win for the Bulldogs.
Zach Norvell Jr. scored 11 points for Gonzaga (15-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference), which has beaten the Tigers 13 consecutive times. Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke each scored 10 points, and Clarke had five blocks.
Roberto Gallinat scored nine points to lead Pacific (10-8, 0-3).
