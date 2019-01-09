Gurley meets Elliott in big-time showcase for NFL’s top RBs

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley, left, and Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, right, swap jerseys after an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas. Gurley is a big football fan, and Elliott is one of his favorite players. The good feelings are mutual heading into the Cowboys' playoff visit to the Rams and a showdown between the NFL's two premiere running backs. Michael Ainsworth, File AP Photo