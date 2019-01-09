AP Source: Browns hiring coordinator Kitchens as new coach

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are hiring Freddie Kitchens as their coach. Kitchens, who had a dazzling eight-week run as the team’s interim offensive coordinator, is finalizing his contract and will be named Cleveland’s ninth coach since 1999, said the person who spoke Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on the imminent hire. David Richard, File AP Photo