Broncos’ Lindsay headed to Pro Bowl as social correspondent

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif. Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay will attend the Pro Bowl this month as a social media correspondent on the NFL’s dime. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive player to earn a Pro Bowl selection. But a wrist injury at Oakland on Christmas Eve threatened to prevent him from attending the all-star game in Orlando, Florida, this month. Peter Joneleit, File AP Photo