AP Source: NBA looking into circumstances of McCaw signing

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee. McCaw is practicing with the Cavaliers, who signed him to a two-year, $6 million offer sheet last week. McCaw officially joined the Cavaliers' roster on Monday, Dec. 31 after Golden State decided not to match Cleveland's offer. Morry Gash, File AP Photo