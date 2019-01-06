Utes ride Moore and trio of double-doubles past Arizona

Kiana Moore scored 19 points and three Utah players posted double-doubles as the Utes dominated Arizona 80-64 on Sunday.
Utah (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) — which never trailed — used a 10-3 run to end the first quarter up 28-15. The Utes' offensive execution continued in the second quarter as they outscored Arizona 23-11 and led 51-26 at halftime.
The Utes shot 73.1 percent (19 of 26) from the floor including 7 of 9 (77.8) from 3-point range in the first half. Moore scored 12 points before intermission making all four of her attempts from distance.
Megan Huff's 3-point play with 28 seconds left in the third made it 65-35. Huff recorded her eighth double-double, and fourth straight, with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Dre'Una Edwards scored 11 with 12 rebounds and Dru Gylten scored 10 points with 10 assists.
Aari MacDonald scored 34 points with 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-1), her fourth 30-point plus effort this season. She entered the game among the nation's leaders in scoring averaging 24.8 points a game.
