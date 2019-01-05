Sports

Spurgeon leads Wild past Senators 4-3

The Associated Press

January 05, 2019 03:01 PM

Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, left, celebrates scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, left, celebrates scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Chartrand
OTTAWA, Ontario

Jared Spurgeon scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild (20-17-3), who improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

The Senators (15-22-5) dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Senators debut after he was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Vancouver.

