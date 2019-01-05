Mets get Broxton from Brewers for depth behind Lagares in CF

FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton makes a leaping catch at the wall on a ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Milwaukee. The New York Mets acquired Broxton from the Brewers on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, giving them a center field option in addition to Juan Lagares. Morry Gash, File AP Photo