Aari McDonald leads Arizona over Colorado 69-67

Aari McDonald scored 11 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Arizona set a program record with its 11th straight win, 69-67 over Colorado on Friday night.
The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) took the lead for good when Sam Thomas took advantage of a broken inbounds play and scored a layup to cap the scoring with 35.1 seconds left.
The Buffaloes (10-3, 0-2) got offensive rebounds on two missed 3-point attempts on their final possession, the second setting up an inbounds play with 1.8 seconds left. But Peanut Tuitele missed a layup attempt and Arizona survived a fourth quarter in which neither team led by more than three.
Lucia Alonso added 12 points for the Wildcats and Thomas scored 11.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Quinessa Caylao-Do led the Buffaloes with 21 points and Alexis Robinson scored 17.
Kennedy Leonard added 11 points and 11 assists for Colorado. On Sunday, she passed Bridget Turner (1985-89, 612 assists) to set the program assists record in a 76-61 loss to Utah.
Comments