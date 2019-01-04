QB Fields confirms transfer to Ohio State from Georgia

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, in Athens, Ga. Fields may be getting closer to transferring to Ohio State. Fields, the overall No. 2 national prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, was expected to visit the Ohio State campus on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, according to a source close to the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no transfer has been finalized. John Bazemore, File AP Photo