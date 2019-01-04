Matchups that could determine Alabama vs Clemson Part IV

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Clemson's Christian Wilkins (42) works against North Carolina State's Chris Ingram during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. There are few one-on-one matchups where Alabama is ever going to be a disadvantage against Clemson. Clemson's defensive line might be good enough to capitalize on some small vulnerability even without suspended 340-pound run stuffer Dexter Lawrence. Tigers All-America defensive tackle Wilkins against Alabama left guard Lester Cotton is a place where the Tigers can win one-on-one. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo