AP Source: Browns denying requests to interview OC Kitchens

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns have denied requests from other teams to interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. There has been outside interest in Kitchens, who took over Cleveland’s offense in October, said the person who spoke Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting during their coaching search other than to confirm completed interviews. David Richard, File AP Photo