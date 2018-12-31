Giannis, surging Bucks end 2018 with NBA’s best record

FILE- In this Dec. 22, 2018, file photo Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, left, talks with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Miami. In Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have a go-to franchise player capable of getting the team out of any hole. Averaging 26.6 points and 12.8 rebounds, Antetokounmpo was hitting 66 percent of his two-point shots thanks to length and athleticism that makes him nearly unstoppable in the paint. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo