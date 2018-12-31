Sports

Arsenal coach Emery fined after water bottle hits fan

The Associated Press

December 31, 2018 11:08 AM

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton prior to their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, Wednesday Dec. 26, 2018.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery, left, and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton prior to their English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, Wednesday Dec. 26, 2018. PA via AP Gareth Fuller
LONDON

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has been fined 8,000 pounds ($10,200) after kicking a water bottle into the crowd during a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The 47-year-old Spaniard faced the English Football Association charge following the incident at the Amex Stadium.

Emery immediately apologized to a supporter after kicking the bottle into the stand and again went to speak to the home fan at full-time.

"(Emery) accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement on Monday. "It concerned his conduct during the game against Brighton on 26 December 2018."

Emery, whose team was thrashed 5-1 at Liverpool on Saturday, avoided any touchline ban and will be free to take the reins against Fulham on New Year's Day.

