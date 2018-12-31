Inter ‘ultras’ leader arrested for death of fan in clashes

A general view of the empty stadium tribune reserved to the Inter of Milan's fans prior to the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Inter Milan, in Empoli, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Inter Milan fans have been banned from traveling to away games for the rest of the season and the northern end of the San Siro stadium, where Inter's "ultra" fans are based, will be closed until March 31, 2019, the decision was taken by Italian authorities after an Inter Milan fan has died following clashes with Napoli supporters outside San Siro stadium ahead of a Serie A game on Wednesday, Dec. 26, which was also marred by racist chants. ANSA Via AP Fabio Muzzi