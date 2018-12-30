LIU Brooklyn rallies to beat Fordham 60-57

Raiquan Clark scored 23 points and LIU Brooklyn used a late rally to get past Fordham for a 60-57 win in the final nonconference game for both teams on Sunday night.
The Blackbirds (6-6) took their first lead of the game since scoring the opening basket when Clark's pair of free throws made it 58-57 with 1:07 left in the second half.
Clark added a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left and the Rams' Antwon Portley missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
LIU Brooklyn trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half and were still down 53-46 with 5:18 to go. Clark scored six straight points to cut the deficit to one and Julius van Sauers' 3-pointer tied it at 55 with 2:20 left.
Tyrn Flowers added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackbirds.
Portley scored 18 and Nick Honor added 14 for the Rams (9-4).
