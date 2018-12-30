Ohio St’s Day still learning from Meyer before Rose Bowl

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Ohio State NCAA college football offensive coordinator Ryan Day answers questions during a news conference announcing his hiring as head coach to replace Urban Meyer, who announced his retirement in Columbus, Ohio. Day is the Buckeyes’ co-offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer until the conclusion of the 105th edition of the Rose Bowl. Right after that, Day becomes the 25th head coach in Ohio State history, charged with preserving and improving a storied program coming off one of its most successful stretches. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo