Jets place Enunwa, Claiborne, Pierre-Louis on IR

File-This Oct. 14, 2018, file photo shows New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) running with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets have signed Enunwa to a contract extension, keeping one of their key offensive players who was scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. The team announced the multiyear deal Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, after its final full practice of the regular season. A person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press the deal is worth $36 million over four years, including $20 million in guarantees.

