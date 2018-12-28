Jenkins scores 23, South Dakota St routs W Illinois 100-58

David Jenkins scored all 23 of his points in the first half, Mike Daum had a double-double and South Dakota State cruised past Western Illinois 100-58 in the Summit League opener on Friday.
Daum had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Jackrabbits (11-5) had six players in double figures.
Jenkins went 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half and South Dakota State was 9 of 14 from distance, opening a 55-30 lead. SDSU went 21 of 31 from the field while the Leathernecks were 10 of 31.
It got worse for the Leathernecks (5-9) in the second half, going 7 of 27 from the field (26 Percent) to finish the game at 29 percent, their worst of the season. Zion Young led the way with 16 points.
The Jackrabbits cooled off to 56 percent (15 of 27) in the second half. They ended up with a 42-29 advantage on the boards.
