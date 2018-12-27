Wilkins leaves legacy of laughter and leadership at Clemson

File-This Nov. 24, 2018, file photo shows Clemson's Christian Wilkins doing the Heisman pose after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, in Clemson, S.C. Wilkins is here to put a smile on your face, whether you like it or not. For four seasons, Wilkins has been bringing the jokes, zingers and sneaky pinches on the bottom at Clemson. The 300-pound All-America defensive tackle famously celebrated the Tigers’ 2016 national championship with a split and flashed a Heisman pose after a touchdown run this season. Richard Shiro, File AP Photo