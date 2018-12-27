Ravens get what they wanted: Beat Browns to earn playoffs

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif. In November, Baltimore underwent a transformation even more radical than the Cleveland Browns'. Rookie Jackson took over at quarterback, the defense stiffened, and the Ravens used a 5-1 streak to overtake Pittsburgh last week and move into first place. Now, Baltimore is poised to end its three-year hiatus from the playoffs. The Ravens play the Cleveland Browns this week. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo