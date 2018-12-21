Activists demand Thailand release refugee soccer player

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, Thai prison guards lead Bahraini football player Hakeem al-Araibi from court in Bangkok, Thailand. Human rights groups and former soccer players on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia, have called on FIFA and the Australian government to intervene to stop a Melbourne-based refugee and semi-professional soccer player Hakeem from being extradited from Thailand to Bahrain. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo