Rangers trade Profar to A’s in 3-team deal involving Rays

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar watches his two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Diego. Texas traded infielder Jurickson Profar to the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in a three-team team that included Tampa Bay and netted the Rangers four prospects. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo