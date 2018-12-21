Cardinals agree to 2-year deal with reliever Andrew Miller

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Cleveland. Andrew Miller is heading west: The free agent left-handed reliever has agreed to terms with the St. Louis Cardinals on a two-year deal with a vesting option for 2021. Miller gives the Cardinals a long-sought elite option in the bullpen. Terms were not disclosed Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

