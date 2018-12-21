Players skipping bowls could cost their coach bonus money

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018 file photo West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Holgorsen can earn a $50,000 bonus if West Virginia beats Syracuse next week in the Camping World Bowl, a game the Mountaineers will play without star quarterback Will Grier and left tackle Yodny Cajuste. Charlie Neibergall, file AP Photo