Popular Browns line coach Wylie breaks ankle during practice

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. Wylie broke an ankle during practice and underwent surgery. A team spokesman said Wylie got hurt during a workout, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 as the Browns prepared to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rick Osentoski, file AP Photo