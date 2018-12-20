Saints seek top NFC seed, while Steelers eye division title

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) is blocked by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. New Orleans (12-2) can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a victory over visiting Pittsburgh (8-5-1) on Sunday. “That would be huge,” said Jordan, referencing what he calls “dome-field advantage.” Mark LoMoglio, File AP Photo