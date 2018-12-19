IOC warns Olympic boxing in deeper trouble than AIBA claims

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Interim President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Gafur Rakhimov attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia. In a letter on Friday Dec. 7, 2018, to AIBA president Gafur Rakhimov, England's boxing federation has urged the troubled International Boxing Association's president Rakhimov, to question his position to help avoid expulsion from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Pavel Golovkin, FILE AP Photo