Building the Eagles at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan football coach Chris Creighton talks with Dylan Saccade, left, Director of Football Operations and Greg Steiner, right, Associate Athletic Director for Athletic Media Relations about logistics for the teams NCAA football game in the Camellia Bowl in Ypsilanti, Mich., Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. The Eagles will face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday, earning a spot in NCAA football postseason play for the second time in three years and just the third time in school history. Paul Sancya AP Photo