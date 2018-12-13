Ferrari drives San Francisco past Eastern Washington, 85-63

Frankie Ferrari put up 15 points and led five Dons into double-figure scoring as San Francisco roared back from a week off to wallop Eastern Washington, 85-63 on Thursday night.
USF maintained the momentum it built after earning a 19-point win over Cal, the Dons first win in Berkeley since 1991, while taking time off for finals.
The Dons (9-1) are off to their best start since 1999-2000, when they lost their opener to Maryland before reeling off 12 straight wins. They now are 6-0 at home.
San Francisco took a 35-29 lead at the break, but outscored the Eagles in the second half, 50-34. Charles Minlend, who posted a double-double in the win over Cal, added 14 points and grabbed seven boards. Remu Raitanen scored all 11 of his points in the second half.
Jesse Hunt scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Luka Vulikic added 13 points and six boards for Eastern Washington (1-7), which is now 0-6 on the road.
