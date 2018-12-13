Hill’s unconventional climb making Saints a greater threat

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) blocks a punt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bryan Anger during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Saints third-string quarterback Taysom Hill is piling up highlights that have nothing to do with throwing the ball the latest being his momentum-changing blocked punt. The ultimate utility player has made an already good New Orleans team that much more of a contender. Mark LoMoglio, File AP Photo