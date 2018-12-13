Sports

US swimmers set world record at short-course championships

The Associated Press

December 13, 2018 07:48 AM

Gold medalist and world record holder Russia's Kirill Prigoda poses during ceremonies at the men's 200m breaststroke during the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Prigoda broke the world record with a time of 2:00.16
HANGZHOU, China

The United States has set a world record in the 4x50-meter mixed medley relay at the world short-course swimming championships.

Caeleb Dressel, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew and Olivia Smoliga won in 1 minute, 36.40 seconds, finishing .65 seconds ahead of the Netherlands.

American swimmers held the previous record of 1:37.17 set in Glasgow in 2013.

Also, Kirill Prigoda of Russia set a world record in the 200 breaststroke. Prigoda won in 2:16.

Koch held the previous record of 2:00.44 set in Berlin in 2016.

