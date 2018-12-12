Gaudreau’s overtime goal rallies Flames past Flyers 6-5

Johnny Gaudreau scored 35 seconds into overtime, and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Wednesday night.
Calgary trailed 5-3 before Sean Monahan and Rasmus Andersson scored in the final 68 seconds of third period. Gaudreau then secured the Flames' sixth win in seven games with his 13th goal of the season.
Matthew Tkachuk had four assists for the Flames (20-10-2), who leapfrogged idle Nashville for the top spot in the Western Conference. Monahan had two goals and an assist, and Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and two assists.
