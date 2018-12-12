Lamb’s jumper helps Hornets beat Pistons 108-107 in wild win

Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb, jumping right, celebrates with teammates Malik Monk, left, Willy Hernangomez, center and Devonte' Graham, front, as Kemba Walker (15) celebrates in background after Lamb's go-ahead and eventual game-winning basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Charlotte won 108-107. Chuck Burton AP Photo