Dolphins need road turnaround to stay in playoff mix

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks to coach Adam Gase during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins have been awful on the road, and that must change if they’re to make the playoffs. Two of their final three games are away from Miami, including Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at Minnesota, and they likely need a sweep to earn an AFC wild card berth. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo