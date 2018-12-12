AP source: Charlie Morton, Rays agree on $30M, 2-yr deal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series in Houston. A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays have reached a $30 million, two-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 because the contract has not been officially announced. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo