Golden State G League team in Santa Cruz is key developer

In this Dec. 4, 2018 photo, from left, Santa Cruz Warriors coach Aaron Miles visits with fans and sponsors after their basketball practice in Santa Cruz, Calif. As the Santa Cruz Warriors huddled together after practice, Darius Morris gave a quick recap of his adventure to the Arizona desert a day earlier to interview with the Suns. Phoenix needed a point guard with Devin Booker's hamstring injury, and Morris was in the mix. Coach Aaron Miles, who so wishes he were still playing, had to stand in leading the offense given Morris' absence. Such is life in the topsy-turvy, changing-by-the-day G League, when Golden State or another club might come calling at a moment's notice to swipe a top player for promotion to the NBA. Janie McCauley AP Photo