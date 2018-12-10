Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday Dec. 8, 2018.
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, left, and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday Dec. 8, 2018. Tim Ireland AP Photo
Sports

Chelsea suspends 4 from games amid Sterling investigation

The Associated Press

December 10, 2018 11:23 AM

LONDON

Chelsea says four people have been suspended from attending the team's matches amid a police investigation into whether Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused at Stamford Bridge.

Police are reviewing footage that circulated widely online during Chelsea's 2-0 win over City on Saturday, showing a man appearing to aggressively hurl abuse at Sterling as the ball was being retrieved on the byline.

Chelsea says the club is fully supporting the police investigation and will pass on any information it gathers.

The English Premier League team added on Monday it will "issue severe sanctions, including bans" if there is evidence of ticket-holders taking part in racist behavior.

