Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, foreground, and United States' Mikaela Shiffrin compete in a women's World Cup parallel slalom, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Marco Trovati AP Photo
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup parallel slalom event

The Associated Press

December 09, 2018 07:54 AM

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland

Mikaela Shiffrin won her third straight World Cup event Sunday, beating Petra Vlhova in the head-to-head final of parallel slalom.

Shiffrin trailed midway down the course after clipping a gate, but led her Slovakian opponent through the final three gates to win by 0.11 seconds.

The American star has three wins in eight days after super-G victories Saturday at St. Moritz and last Sunday at Lake Louise, Canada.

Shiffrin now has more than double the World Cup points of any rival chasing a third straight season-long overall title.

Vlhova advanced to the final in one of the tightest results, winning her semifinal by 0.02 from three-time Olympic medalist Wendy Holdener.

Holdener took third place, winning the small final against Katharina Liensberger of Austria.

