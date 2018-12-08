United goes for a real rarity: a championship in Atlanta

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 1995, file photo, the Atlanta Braves celebrate after Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians 1-0 to win the series. When Atlanta United reached Saturday's MLS Cup final, the soccer team moved to the cusp of a truly rare accomplishment. There hasn't been a big league champion in this city since the Braves' title. Ed Reinke, File AP Photo