Rookie punter Michael Dickson makes strong impression on NFL

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) punts the ball downfield during the first half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Spending a draft pick on a punter isn’t unusual in the NFL because field position still matters in the league. When that rookie comes in and shows off a booming leg, people take notice.Michael Dickson bypassed his final year of eligibility at Texas to enter the draft early, and the Seattle Seahawks traded up in the fifth round to take the Australian native and 2017 Ray Guy Award winner. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo