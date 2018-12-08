Texans, once 0-3, could sneak past Pats, Chiefs to top AFC

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, right, celebrates his touchdown with J.J. Watt, left, after recovering a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Here's a crazy thought: The Houston Texans with home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Yep, the team that began the season 0-3 just might sneak past the Chiefs and Patriots and claim that coveted spot Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo