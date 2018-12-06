On and off field, Kyle Rudolph keeps giving value to Vikings

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, catches a pass in front of New Orleans Saints linebacker Manti Te'o, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Rudolph's contributions to the Vikings have been easy to take for granted, with 61 consecutive games started, but the eighth-year tight end has continually been a big presence on and off the field.

