So much has happened to Skins since 1st game against Giants

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles,, Philadelphia. The 32-year-old Sanchez hasn't won a regular-season start in almost exactly four years. He'll be on the field Sunday when Washington (6-6) hosts the New York Giants (4-8). Matt Rourke, File AP Photo