Cal’s Durden, Stanford’s Meehan to coach US Olympic swimmers

FILE - In this March 26, 2011, file photo, California head coach Dave Durden celebrates after winning the team title at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis. Dave Durden of California and Greg Meehan of Stanford will oversee the U.S. Olympic swimming team in 2020, with both serving as head coaches for the first time. USA Swimming announced Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, that Durden will be in charge of the men’s team and Meehan will coach the women’s. Andy King, File AP Photo