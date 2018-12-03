Booed after scoring, Spartak Moscow player faces fan fury

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, Spartak Moskva’s Denis Glushakov, left, and PAOK’s Mauricio during the UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round, second leg soccer match between FC Spartak Moskva and PAOK FC at Spartak stadium in Moscow, Russia. When Glushakov headed Spartak Moscow into a 1-0 lead over Lokomotiv Moscow on Sunday Dec. 2, 2018, many Spartak fans didn’t know how to react. The hardcore sectors, waving banners with Glushakov’s number eight crossed out, cheered the goal then chanted that Glushakov was a “Judas” and demanded he leave the club. Denis Tyrin, File AP Photo