Column: McCarthy firing as much about culture as performance

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy watches a play on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers have fired McCarthy and made offensive coordinator Joe Philbin the interim head coach. The move announced by team president Mark Murphy came after a stunning 20-17 loss on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1. Jeffrey Phelps AP Photo